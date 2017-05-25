Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation holds 5-week ballroom boot camp

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some lucky children in Orange are learning how to ballroom dance all thanks to a special grant.

The Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation has received the grant for the past eight years. Choreographer Kristie Entwistle comes to Race Brook School and teaches the 5th grade students how to ballroom dance in a five week boot camp.

Entwistle, and Dance teacher Jennifer Bronson, and Judy Primavera, President of the Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation, joined Ryan and Teresa and even showed them some moves.

 

