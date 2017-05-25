Jared Kushner examined as part of FBI Russia investigation

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House, in Washington. The real estate company owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, is no longer pursuing a deal to develop housing at an industrial site in New Jersey. Bloomberg News is reporting that the Kushner Companies had put in a $150 million bid to buy a 95-acre industrial site in Jersey City for housing, but is no longer interested in the development. Kushner Cos. spokesman James Yolles says the company decided late last year that the “economics of the deal” was not attractive enough. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(ABC) — Contacts between Russian officials and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump and one of his senior advisers, are a focus of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, sources tell ABC News.

While Kushner is not a target of FBI investigation and has not been accused of committing a crime, sources said he is among a number of White House staffers and former Trump campaign officials who are likely to be interviewed by the FBI because of their interactions with former national security adviser Michael Flynn — or because they had contact with Russian officials during the campaign or the transition.

Of particular interest is Kushner’s participation in a meeting with Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak in December and a separate meeting with a Russian financial executive with a bank that had been subject to U.S. sanctions, sources said. Both contacts have been previously reported and the White House has denied that they were inappropriate.

The sources told ABC News that Kushner has not yet been contacted by the FBI and has not been asked to turn over any documents.

“We don’t know anything,” a source close to Kushner told ABC News. “He hasn’t been approached.”

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry,” Kushner’s lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Last week, ABC News confirmed that the FBI’s inquiry had extended to at least one current White House staffer.

The White House provided a statement at the time in response to a Washington Post report on that matter, denying any collusion between associates of the president and Russia.

“As the president has stated before — a thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity,” said press secretary Sean Spicer in the statement.

