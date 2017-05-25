Lawmakers to hold meeting on funding cuts at state parks

MILFORD,Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy and state lawmakers continue to figure out a way to fill that big hole in the budget. The Governor is considering funding cuts by about a third to state parks.

Silver Sands is a lovely beach. Unfortunately, some state lawmakers say you should really be picturing it with higher grass, more garbage and no bathrooms.

The state is in a major budget crunch. There’s a deficit in the current budget and a new two-year budget has to be in place by the end of next month, and right now the state is looking at a projected budget deficit of around $5 billion. That means the state is looking at cutting just about everything.

That includes the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and DEEP runs the state parks. DEEP has already laid off a dozen full time employees who maintains the parks. That leaves just 35 people to do all the upkeep on the state’s 110 parks. A million and a half dollars would be swept from the parks account to deal with the current budget crisis.

Some state lawmakers are holding a press conference Thursday morning warning against further cuts. Those cuts for the next two years could mean even less maintenance. Garbage might not get picked up and…

Here’s the cut that really jumped out at me. They could close the bathrooms at state parks. Imagine a day out here with the kids and no bathrooms? That means a day at the beach would be no day at the beach.

