Man arrested for allegedly stealing from cars in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ansonia man has been arrested after he was caught with items allegedly stolen from cars earlier this week.

Police have charged 28-year-old Brian Drobnak with burglary 3rd degree and larceny 6th degree.

According to Ansonia police, Drobnak entered parked cars and stole items during the overnight hours of May 21st into May 22nd. He was found walking on Riggs street shortly after and had some of the stolen items on him.

Police are looking to find the owners of some of the items. Police ask anyone who may have discovered items stolen from their vehicles during that time and did not report it to call them at 203-735-1885.