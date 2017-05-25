Man sentenced for heroin distribution involved in fatal overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was sentenced in Hartford for distributing heroin which led to an overdose death of a Monroe woman in 2016.

James Hayes was sentenced to six years of prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant.

Court statements show that on June 16, 2016, Monroe Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Monroe on report of a possible heroin overdose and found an unresponsive 32-year-old female on the floor of her bedroom. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after. Investigators seized various items that were located in the bedroom, including several empty wax folds and one wax fold that contained suspected heroin. The investigation revealed that Hayes distributed heroin that was consumed by the victim shortly before her death.

Hayes has been detained since his arrest on August 22, 2016. On January 20, 2017, he pled guilty to one count of distribution of heroin.

Judge Bryant ordered Hayes to forfeit $710 in cash seized from him at the time of his arrest.