NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Athletes at Hillhouse High School were honored by Mayor Toni Harp on Thursday.

Three of the school’s sports teams won the state championship. The boys’ basketball team, the boys’ track team and the girls’ track team all won the championship.

“Please raise your hand and be recognized,” Mayor Harp told the athletes.

This year’s win for the basketball team is their 24th state championship, giving them more championships than any other high school in the state.