‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland explains skinny appearance

By Published:
Sarah Hyland
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, Sarah Hyland attends the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. Hyland posted on social media May 24, 2017, that her skinny appearance lately is due to a medical condition. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland says her skinny appearance lately is due to a medical condition.

The 26-year-old says in a social media post that critics have accused her of promoting anorexia in pictures she’s posted. Without being specific, Hyland says she has “basically been on bed rest for the past few months” and has lost muscle mass. She says her face is swollen from medication that is saving her life.

Hyland discussed her struggle with a kidney condition in an interview with Seventeen magazine published this week. She says she received a kidney from her father.

Hyland stars as Lisa Houseman in ABC’s TV movie remake of “Dirty Dancing.”

