More top executives leaving Alexion Pharmaceuticals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this week, the New Haven-based company announced the Chief Financial Officer is leaving along with the Head of Research and Development, the head of HR and the Top Compliance Officer.

This follows the departure of Alexion’s CEO in December. Alexion moved into their New Haven headquarters less than a year ago.

Mayor Toni Harp says she is optimistic they will right the ship.

“You know, every company is going to have growing pains. It grew rapidly and I think now is going to go through a period where it will have a bit of a downturn and it will stabilize,” she said.

Alexion makes drugs that treat rare diseases. Their stock has taken a hit as of late Thursday. It closed down at $98.50 per share, down sharply from the 2017 high of $144 in January.