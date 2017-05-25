New Haven home to unique square donuts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is a city featuring a bounty of delicious and diverse food options. One donut shop literally has an edge on its competition.

Tony Poleshek is the owner of “Tony’s Square Donuts.” He began his craft nine years ago and his pointed have been in demand ever since.

“The smile it brings to people’s faces…because donut lovers are really fanatical about their donuts,” explains Poleshek.

Poleshek’s donuts visually stand out by having a distinct square shape in contrast to the typical round look of the treat.

“The first night I started baking donuts…I was baking donuts on this bench [and] when I went to cut them, I realized I didn’t buy any cutters,” explains Poleshek. “So I took a pastry blade like this and I cut strips and I cut them into four-inch squares.”

Poleshek’s cornered creation was an instant success.

“The guys were the next day were like, ‘Tone, this is great,'” he said.

Poleshek says the texture of the donuts is created by their unique shape and is a key factor to their popularity.

“‘Cause it was crunch on four sides, so you mix it, let it raise, then you roll it out and cut it, put it in a proof box, proof it a second time, then fry it,” said Poleshek explaining the donut-making process.

The popularity of Poleshek’s baked goods has inspired him to put his product on wheels.

“As crazy as it sounds driving around in a big orange truck… [You’re] at a stop light and someone is beeping a horn going, ‘Hey, where can I get some of those donuts?'” he said.

For Poleshek, it’s easy to find inspiration to keep going with his work.

“It’s the passion they have for buying and eating my product. That has given me the drive and passion to continue my business.”

Poleshek’s pointed pastries are in high demand for all sorts of events.

“I’ve done weddings and Bar Matizvahs and private events where people have to have the donuts,” said Poleshek.

For Poleshek, having a reputation for his work is something he’s proud of.

“When people ask you or know you as the square donut guy, that to me is pretty rewarding. It means I am putting out a product people appreciate, and that’s what I wanted,” he said.”