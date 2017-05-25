New London Police warn about counterfeit money

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is warning businesses and citizens to be cautious and to look closely at their money, especially $100 bills. The department is investigating an incident from Wednesday involving counterfeit currency. So far, 13 $100 bills have been seized.

The Secret Service has been notified and is assisting with the investigation.

Since the investigation is ongoing, officers say no arrests have been made. They are urging members of the public to contact police if they believe they have come into contact with suspicious or counterfeit currency.

Citizens should be aware of the security features located on money. The three main security features located on bills are:

Color shifting ink on the dollar amount located on the face side, in the bottom right corner.

Color shifting ink can be found on the $100, $50 and $20 bills on series from 1996 and later. It can also be found on $10 bills from 1999 and later. $5 bills and lower do not have the feature yet. The color originally appeared to change from green to black, but it goes from copper to green in recent redesigns of the bills.

Security threads, which display the denomination of the currency embedded in the bill.

The thread is embedded in (not printed on) the paper and runs vertically through the clear field to the left of the Federal Reserve Seal. On authentic bills, this should be easily visible against a light source.

Watermarks located on the face of the bill on the right side. Use natural light to see if the bill bears an image of the person whose portrait is on the bill.

Hold the bill up to a light to check for a watermark. A watermark bearing the image of of the person whose portrait is on the bill can be found on all $10, $20, $50 and $100 bill from series 1996 and later and on $5 bills series 1999 and later. The watermark is embedded in the paper to the right of the portrait and should be visible from both sides of the bill.

Anyone with information concerning counterfeit currency is asked to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269.