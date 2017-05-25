NOAA predicts active Atlantic hurricane season

(WTNH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an updated outlook for the 2017 Atlantic Basin hurricane season on Thursday. They are calling for near to above normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. NOAA predicts a 45% chance for an above-normal season, a 35% chance for a near-normal season, and a 20% chance for a below-normal season.

The reasoning behind the forecast includes expected influence from neutral or weak El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean, above normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, and relatively weak wind shear in the main tropical storm development region.

Hurricane Bob in August 1991 was the last hurricane to directly hit the New England coastline. Since then, there have been several close calls, including significant damage from Sandy and Irene a few years ago. We will keep a close eye on anything that develops in the tropics, and you can follow the storms here on wtnh.com.

