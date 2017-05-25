Police search for suspects after credit card is stolen from unlocked vehicle in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers are searching for the person or people who stole a credit card from an unlocked vehicle and then used it at a store last week.

On April 19, between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., several unlocked vehicles on Lakeview Dr. and Squirrel Hill Dr. in Ashford were entered and rummaged through.

At least one vehicle owner reported that a credit card had been taken from their vehicle. Officials say the stolen credit card was used at approximately 5:50 a.m. at Walmart in North Windham.

If you have information or may know the identity of the suspects, you are asked to call troopers at (860) 896-3222. They remind residents that all calls will remain confidential.