Police still searching for mother after newborn is found abandoned in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An update on the newborn baby that was found abandoned behind a Danbury supermarket on Sunday.

Police are still trying to find the boy’s mother.

Related Content: Danbury police find newborn behind Main Street grocery store

On Thursday, police released photos of adult clothing and a blanket that were found around the baby boy.

Police said they found the newborn behind “Polla Supermarket” on Main Street on Sunday morning after a 9-1-1 call. The baby boy was then taken to the hospital for tests.

Related Content: Community reacts to newborn baby discovered behind Danbury grocery store

According to officials, they are worried the baby’s mother may need medical treatment. They want to speak with anyone who may have information on what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Danbury Police.