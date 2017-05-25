Project Evergreen Provides Free Lawn Care to Deployed Military Members

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — When service members are deployed, it can be difficult for their spouses to keep up with day-to-day chores. But Project Evergreen is helping to keep their yards green and their stress at bay.

“We offer our six-step Earth Care Signature Lawn Care Program to those families that are servicing in the military that are deployed overseas,” explained Mark Kelbacher, the director of lawn care operations for LawnDawg.

The company is one of 5,000 volunteers across the country who are providing free services through GreenCare for Troops, a nationwide outreach program sponsored by the non-project organization Project Evergreen.

“It’s a financial burden sometimes when you only have one income coming in and your significant other is deployed,” Kelbacher said. “It’s just one way for us to give back to those families that can use our help.”

Since Project Evergreen’s GreenCare for Troops launched in 2006, 10,000 military families have registered for the program.

“We just provide a greener space for them to enjoy their outdoor environment or activities,” Kelbacher said.

Right now LawnDawg is giving complimentary lawn care to 20 families in the northeast.

“We fertilize the lawn six times through the year and then we also do the broad leaf weed control, the crab grass control,” Kelbacher explained.

The service is offered from April 1st through Thanksgiving and through Project Evergreen’s sister program SnowCare for Troops, deployed military members can also get assistance with snow and ice removal in the winter.

“It’s overwhelming the response,” Kelbacher said. “They just appreciate what we do for them and more than anything we appreciate what they do for us.”

Project Evergreen has volunteers in all 50 states. The organization also provides complimentary services to post-9/11 disabled veterans. To learn more, visit ProjectEvergreen.org.