Report: I-95 in Connecticut among the nation’s most dangerous highways

(WTNH) — A new report names the most dangerous highways in America for fatal crashes, and a Connecticut highway is on the list.

The report, published by GeoTab, identifies Interstate 95 in Connecticut as the #19 most dangerous highway in the United States for the most crashes as well as the most fatal crashes.

According to the report, I-95 in Connecticut has had an average of 15 fatal crashes each year. The GeoTab reports says that a contributing factor may be that 95 in Connecticut has more frequent exits than most interstate sections in the United States, with several areas containing exits less that one mile apart at points.

Related Content: Connecticut finishes second-to-last in U.S. in safe driving report

The most dangerous highway in each state was determined by Geotab using ten years of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration. According to the report, I-95 in Connecticut had 147 crashes, and 164 fatalities.

U.S. Route 1 in Florida ranked #1 overall for fatal crash rate, most crashes, and most fatalities. You can see the full GeoTab report here.