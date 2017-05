ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Rocky Hill are looking for a group of people who allegedly stole two cars and broke into several others.

Officials are saying the group broke into cars at an apartment complex located on Kensington Lane early last Thursday. The suspects then sped off in a stolen car.

The group also used a stolen credit card in Manchester and Hartford.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these suspects to call Rocky Hill police.