(WTNH) — A driver apparently lost control of his truck when he had a “sneezing fit,” causing it to crash¬†into a local business.

Davenport police say the driver was behind the wheel when he started to sneeze uncontrollably. The man’s vehicle ran off the road, hitting a light pole before crashing into the entrance of a local pawn shop.

Officials say the building received significant damage.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but was issued a citation for losing control of his vehicle.