Southington students face Juvenile Review Board after sharing dirty texts

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials say 14 Southington students will have to face a Juvenile Review Board after sharing dirty text messages.

Some of the dirty text messages that were shared included naked photos, according to officials.

Police say the students involved are from two different middle schools in Southington.

Everyone involved is under 18 so their names are not being released.

None of the students are facing charges.

Since nobody is being charged, they have to meet with a juvenile board instead.