State police identify suspect in Mansfield bank robbery

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say they have identified a suspect in the afternoon robbery of a TD Bank in Mansfield.

Thursday morning, a little more than twelve hours at after a robbery at the TD Bank on Storrs Street, Connecticut State Police confirmed they had identified a suspect.

Police say the man was hospitalized for a medical issue, but that he would be transported and processed following his release.

The man has not yet been named or, according to police, charged. He was charged on unrelated motor vehicle offenses, and charges for the bank robbery are pending a still-active investigation.

CSP detectives seek info in 5/24 4:37pm TD Bank North robbery Storrs Rd Mansfield. Call detectives 860-896-3233/text TIP711 w/info to 274637 pic.twitter.com/i2jg0XuN3K — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 25, 2017

Troopers say the robbery occurred at at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene in a light color, smaller sized pick-up truck in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at (860) 896-3233.

