Suffield police investigate untimely death of teen girl

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Suffield police are investigating an untimely death of a teenage girl Thursday.

Police say on Sunday at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a medical emergency after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified 17-year-old girl unresponsive.

Despite medical treatment given at the scene, the teen was determined to be deceased.

Police say a presumption of death was made at the scene by EMS but no details were given. Family members are cooperating with police and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of this incident.

Police say as of this time, they do not suggest “this tragedy is suspicious in nature.” They add that this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

The department says that officers are in communication with the girl’s family, as well as the school district staff and providers in the community.

