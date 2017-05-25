The number of people dying from Alzheimer’s up by nearly 55 percent

(ABC News) – Alzheimer’s Disease – as more Americans live longer, and methods to detect this condition improve, we’re beginning to see the true scope of this problem. And now new numbers show it is an issue of growing importance.

Researchers at the CDC reviewing Alzheimer’s diagnoses from all states. Finding that between 1999 and 2014, death rates from the disease rising 54.5 percent. Forty-one states in all, reporting significant increases during this time. With only one state, Maine, showing a substantial decrease. Some of that is because of the population bulge going grey — and some is that more doctors are recognizing Alzheimer’s when it happens.

And because those with Alzheimer’s require constant care, it is a disease that affects not only individuals, but families as well.
Caregivers, often relatives, bearing the considerable burden of looking after loved ones.

Fortunately, there is help. Organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association offering a caregiver hotline and other resources.

But the real hope, that one day we will be able to bend the curve and decrease the number who suffer this devastating condition.

