Troopers identify DOT worker struck on Route 15 Wednesday

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have identified the road crew worker that was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in North Haven Wednesday.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Jeffrey Spencer, 52, of East Haven, was setting up a work zone in the right lane of Route 15 southbound north of exit 63. According to State Police, Spencer was near the left rear corner of a Department of Transportation work truck, and was in the process of placing a “wheel chock” against the left rear tires for safety.

While Spencer was putting the chock in place, a car being driven buy 27-year-old Angel Turcios, of West New York, New Jersey, was traveling in the left lane. Troopers say Turcios drifted to the right, and struck the left wheel area of the DOT truck. The car continued moving southward, and struck Spencer. The car then continued south and struck approximately 100 feet of wire rope guide railing on the right shoulder.

Spencer was thrown to the ground from the impact, and was seriously injured, according to State Police. He was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation. If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.