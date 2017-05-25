U.S. solar energy industry booming

(WTNH) — The solar industry is experiencing massive growth in the United States.

According to a recent report, solar jobs grew 17 times faster than the total U.S. economy last year.

More than 260,000 people work in the solar industry, representing a 24-percent increase from 2015.

The report shows most solar workers have jobs in the installation business, as an increasing amount of consumers are looking to utilize renewable energy sources.

Other leading jobs in the industry include manufacturing, project development, sales and research, and development.

