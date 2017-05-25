Waterbury school honors fallen soldiers

WATERBURY, Conn. — Students at a Waterbury school participated in a program on Thursday morning to learn about our nation’s fallen heroes.

Kaynor Technical School honored nine former students who gave their lives while serving in the United States armed forces. Current students also learned about the meaning of Memorial Day.

“They teach our students the Forever Wave committee how to fold the flag according to tradition and we read several poems and explain that and all the people who serve and explain the relevance of Memorial day and what it truly stands for,” said Heather Cole of Kaynor Technical School.

Each member of the student council read a passage about one of the Kaynor alums who fought and died for our nation.