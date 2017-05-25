Waterbury school honors fallen soldiers

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. — Students at a Waterbury school participated in a program on Thursday morning to learn about our nation’s fallen heroes.

Kaynor Technical School honored nine former students who gave their lives while serving in the United States armed forces. Current students also learned about the meaning of Memorial Day.

“They teach our students the Forever Wave committee how to fold the flag according to tradition and we read several poems and explain that and all the people who serve and explain the relevance of Memorial day and what it truly stands for,” said Heather Cole of Kaynor Technical School.

Each member of the student council read a passage about one of the Kaynor alums who fought and died for our nation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s