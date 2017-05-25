What to buy/avoid Memorial Day weekend

By Published:
FILE - In this March 7, 2009 file photo, a Haier washer, right, from China is on display at Seiyu, a Wal-Mart's Japan store, in Tokyo. Haier Group, the world’s biggest home appliance maker, announced Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, that it is buying General Electric Co.’s appliance business for $5.4 billion to expand its U.S. and global presence. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Memorial Day weekend is almost here and retailers are hoping you’re ready to shop. We are stretching your dollar with which deals are the best and which you should pass on.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and if you’re doing any home improvement projects it’s also a good time to get what you need. So what’s good to buy this weekend? Appliances, appliances, appliances! You’ll find all kinds of deals in that department just about everywhere.

Look around and you’ll see deals have already been rolled out. Up to 40% off appliances is advertised at Home Depot and Lowe’s. Home goods stores have also rolled out deals for furniture or redecorating projects you have going. It’s a big weekend to buy mattresses and even bedroom sets if you’re in the market, compare prices because you’ll find a range of savings there.

If you have any travel plans you’ve been waiting to book, this may be the weekend to do it. Hotels.com is advertising the coupon code “MEMORIAL” and dealnews.com has all kinds of coupon codes for different travel sites.

Spring clothing is also getting marked down this weekend at most retailers. Just be careful you don’t over spend on the items not on sale, like bathing suits and other summer- themed items. Also, not a good weekend for laptops, patio furniture or grills. You’ll do better on those later in the season. Once we hit 4th of July, you’ll start seeing those summer item prices start to come down. Of course when it comes to computers, about 4 weeks from now is when back-to-school sales will start.

