What’s Brewing: Americans drink more than 900 gallons of wine each year

(WTNH) — On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Ryan Kristafer was a part of the judging panel at the 2017 Mohegan Sun Lip Sync Battle. All proceeds from the event went to benefit the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut.

You can raise a glass and make a toast for National Wine Day! According to the Wine Institute, Americans drink more than 900 gallons of wine each year.

A recent study revealed the best and worst states for women to work in by using data from all 50 states on categories, including the gender pay gap, education equality, access to health insurance. Connecticut is in the number 18th spot.

A study published in the British Medical Journal determined that up one half of a percent of the population worldwide has an addiction to exercising.

A new app called classdojo gives parents a real-time view of the classroom.