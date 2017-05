WISCONSIN (WTNH) — A Wisconsin woman went to extreme lengths to stop a carjacker from stealing her ride on Tuesday.

Melissa Smith was stopped at a gas station when a man attempted to take her car. Smith then jumped on the vehicle’s hood to try and stop him.

According to Smith, the driver was laughing during the incident and twice slammed on the brakes to try to knock her off the vehicle.

The would-be thief eventually jumped out of Smith’s car and fled the scene.