Wolcott Man Arrested on Drug Charges

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Wolcott man was charged after police say they found a number of drugs inside his home. Police say 26-year-old Matthew Uricchio was running a drug factory out of his Oak Street home.

Police say they found close to one pound of marijuana, 10 grams of MDMA, 23 grams of THC paste, and packaging material.

Uricchio was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, two counts of illegal possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell, illegal possession in a school zone, and operating a drug factory.

Uricchio psoted his $100,000 bond and was released.