Yale removes shelter set up by protesting graduate students

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Unionized graduate students at Yale say the school’s removal of their protest encampment won’t stop their demonstrations.

Yale workers on Thursday removed a shelter that had been set up last month as a base to protest the school’s decision not to negotiate with the newly formed union.

Related Content: Day in court for arrested Yale protesters

The school says the shelter, picnic tables, an artificial grass patio, couches, bookcases, house plants and electrical lighting will be stored until the owners reclaim the items.

Yale says the shelter was put up without permission and in violation of Yale policies. Five protesters were occupying the shelter Thursday when workers began dismantling it.

Related Content: 23 Yale protesters arrested after blocking traffic in New Haven Thursday morning

Yale is challenging a National Labor Relations Board decision that allowed the graduate students to organize.

The union issued a statement saying that while its encampment may be gone, the protesters’ spirit remains strong.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s