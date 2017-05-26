Alarm thwarts attempted theft of ATM machine from Newington deli

By Published:

NEWINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – Thieves attempting to steal an entire ATM machine from a Newington deli came up empty-handed early Friday morning.

According to police, two men were spotted on a security camera outside the Your Store Deli on 137 Kelsey Street. Police say around 12:55 a.m., the two men broke into the store through the front door and attempted to remove the ATM.

However, the alarm was triggered, and the suspects took off from the store and were spotted on a security camera leaving a in a light colored Ford Expedition. Both men were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington Police Officer Ralph Chater at 860-666-8445, and reference case #1700010951.

