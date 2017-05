(WTNH) — ALDI has announced that they are hiring to fill two new positions at multiple store locations in Connecticut.

The grocer company will be holding hiring events on May 30 and June 8 for all store locations in the state to fill positions of store associate and shift manager. Store associates are paid $12.75 per hour and shift managers are paid $17.25 per hour.

Anyone seeking to apply for these positions can find a listing on ALDI’s hiring webpage to search for locations and dates here.

Job requirements consist of being 18-years of age or older to apply, have a high school diploma or GED, and must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday.