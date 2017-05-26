Blumenthal wants Metro-North safety plan following derailment

By Published:
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  —  Following last week’s derailment of a Metro-North train in Rye, New York, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding a safety plan from the railroad.

Citing reports that warm weather may have caused a rail “heat kink” that contributed to the derailment, Blumenthal says with temperatures rising the problem will only intensify and must be dealt with.

Related Content: Federal officials investigating Metro-North train derailment

In a letter to Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti, Blumenthal wrote “Despite the railroad’s knowledge of the heat kink and the imposition of tougher speed limits, the train flew down the tracks anyway.  Clearly, effective operations management broke down.  Moreover, positive train control technology – which prevents human error from allowing trains to speed – was absent on the track.   That allowed the train to speed unchecked, which caused a near-calamity to occur.”

Related Content: Metro-North back to scheduled service following Rye derailment

Blumenthal is demanding three things.   He wants the railroad to explain how it is managing and minimizing foreseeable risk of heat kinks and how it is reforming its operations to ensure trains do not speed.  He also wants confirmation that the railroad will meet its implementation deadline for positive train control technology.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s