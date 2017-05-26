Bolton Rd. reopens in Vernon after car fire

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Vernon Police Department

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-car fire closed part of Bolton Road in Vernon on Friday night, but it has since reopened.

According to police, Bolton Road was closed between Bread and Milk Road and Reservoir Road at around 7:20 p.m.

The car fire appeared to be off of the roadway and in the woods.

Police say the Town of Vernon Fire Department was on the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, officials said.

The road was closed for about an hour and reopened around 8:30 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s