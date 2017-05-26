Bolton Rd. reopens in Vernon after car fire

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-car fire closed part of Bolton Road in Vernon on Friday night, but it has since reopened.

According to police, Bolton Road was closed between Bread and Milk Road and Reservoir Road at around 7:20 p.m.

1 car MVA off the roadway. Bolton Rd closed between Bread and Milk Rd and Reservoir Rd. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HrP95e99fd — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) May 26, 2017

The car fire appeared to be off of the roadway and in the woods.

Police say the Town of Vernon Fire Department was on the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, officials said.

The road was closed for about an hour and reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Accident cleared. Bolton Rd open for traffic. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) May 27, 2017