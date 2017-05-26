Danbury police locate mother of abandoned newborn

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have located the mother of the abandoned baby who was find behind a grocery store in Danbury on Sunday.

The newborn was found behind “Polla Supermarket” on Main Street after someone called 911. The baby was taken to the hospital while police continued to search for the mother, who they worried needed medical treatment.

On Thursday, police released photos of adult clothing and a blank that was found around the baby boy.

Then at about 12:40 a.m. Friday morning, police were able to identify the mother of the baby. While police say they are not releasing her identity, they did say she is being treated at a local hospital.

Police explained that the through releasing the photographs, they were able to quickly identify the woman.

The Danbury Police Department would like to thank the media and the public who were integral in assisting us with this investigation. Through the photographs and information which were disseminated by the media to the public, we were able to quickly identify the mother.”

The incident remains under investigation.

