Delayed opening for Hammonasset on busy Memorial Day Weekend

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– Whether you plan on driving across the state or flying out of it, one thing is for sure this weekend will have millions of travelers. For many, they plan to avoid the traffic altogether by heading to Hammonasset. But a delayed opening Friday may stall your vacation plans.

That’s right, normally Hammonasset would’ve been open in the week leading up to Memorial Day, but with the state’s budget issues, the decision was made not open the park in Madison until noon Friday.

Friday before Memorial Day is usually a very busy day, and despite the weather now, Friday is expected to be much busier as the campground is completely sold out for the whole weekend. We’re told about 50 to 60 people usually come in the week prior to the holiday..

But with the park closed, those people are expected to add to what could be a traffic mess while people wait to get through…

“We really have no idea what’s coming but regardless of what comes we continue to do the very best we can. All we can do is hope for the best and ask for patience and understanding of the public that during these times things may not be as historically they always have been,” said Bill Matioli, Hammonasset Supervisor.

As of right now the park is booked for this weekend and the Fourth Of July.