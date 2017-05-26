Eversource crew helps out Vernon veteran ahead of Memorial Day

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crew of Eversource utility workers stepped up to help out a local veteran who wanted to raise the American flag at his home this Memorial Day.

According to Eversource officials, they received a call from James Wilson, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force living in Vernon who wanted to fly his American flag, but the rope on his flag pole had broken. Wilson tried to restring the flagpole himself, but was unable to do it. He contacted Eversource thinking he may need a bucket truck to help restring the flagpole.

A group of Eversource lineworkers, who happened to be veterans themselves, immediately said they wanted to help Wilson out. They took it one step further, by purchasing all new hardware, a new rope, and a new flag for Paul. The repainted the flag pole a bright white, restrung it, and hoisted the new American flag to the top.

Wilson said it had been a long time since he was able to fly the flag.

Its been years since I’ve been able to fly my flag. All I wanted to do was fly my flag before the holiday.”

Paul Cameron, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, went up in the bucket truck to help restring the flag polce, while Dan Hagen (Marine Corps), Paul Smith (Army), Paul Cameron (Marine Corps), and outside supervisor Ray Bartolucci helped from the ground.