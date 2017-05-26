Explosive weekend storms possible in Oklahoma, Arkansas

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Forecasters say potentially explosive thunderstorms packing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could develop this holiday weekend over parts of eastern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says widespread severe storms are expected Saturday, stretching from parts of the central and southern Plains east to the mid-Atlantic coast.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will start to develop late Saturday in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas and could quickly turn severe with large hail, high winds and tornadoes.

Later Saturday evening, the chances for more organized storms will increase in Arkansas. The weather service says large hail and a few brief tornadoes are possible as the storm line moves south across northern Arkansas.

Flash flooding is also possible as the line moves through.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s