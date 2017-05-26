Father charged with manslaughter in baby son’s death

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his 10-month-old son.

Bridgeport police say 30-year-old Derrick Siberon turned himself in Thursday and was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

Related: Bridgeport infant’s death considered homicide

The baby, Donovan Siberon, was found unresponsive at the family’s apartment on April 24. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, and then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died the next day.

Police say the child suffered head injuries and the death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner.

Derrick Siberon is being held on $250,000 bail. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s