Freebie Friday: Memorial Day weekend goodies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Freebie Friday, and with Memorial Day coming up, we found free perks to say thanks to our military.

Our military makes all kinds of sacrifices for us; so a number of businesses are rolling out freebies for them to show their appreciation. There will be more released over the next few days, but here are some that have already been rolled out.

J.C. Penney portraits is offering a free 8×10 photo for military families. You must have your military ID with you.

It’s Military Appreciation Day at the New Britain Bees game on Sunday the 28th. Military members get in free, family members get a discounted rate.

A buy one get one deal for military at Ninety Nine restaurants Monday.

Sweet Frog is also giving military 15% off yogurt Monday.

It’s a big shopping weekend; and Lowe’s and Home Depot are offering up an extra 10% off discount for military. You’ll also get free or discounted admission at Blue Star Theatres and Museums. That includes Long Wharf and Hartford Stage.

Always call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating.

A lot more freebies will be rolled out this weekend. As you see them, let me know and we’ll add them to the list!