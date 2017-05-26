Fridays with Fred: Orange food truck festival

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For the fourth year in a row, food trucks are coming to Orange on Friday night. News 8 Chief Meteorologist Fred Campagna is on site for the event.

The sunshine finally came back out in some spots of Connecticut early Friday evening after a rainy Wednesday and Thursday. For Saturday, Fred is precipitating a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s. On Sunday, conditions will warm up slightly as the rain should hold off for the day. However, showers are likely on Memorial Day with temperature highs only being near 60 degrees.

Despite the less than ideal forecast for Memorial Day weekend, conditions are great right now for the Orange food truck festival. The event is being sponsored by the Racebrook School and is being held at the Orange Fairgrounds.

It features numerous food trucks from all across the state with a variety of savory and sweet options.

Those in attendance can also enjoy live music by Velocity while enjoying their tasty treats.

The event helps kick off Memorial Day weekend from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday.