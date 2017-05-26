I-91 in Rocky Hill closed after tractor trailer accident

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 in Rocky Hill is closed on Friday night after a tractor trailer accident.

According to the Connecticut State Police’s Twitter, I-91 southbound at exit 24 is closed for a tractor trailer versus car accident. They say the car rolled over. The Department of Transportation took in the report of the accident at 10:37 p.m.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x24 Rocky Hill closed for TT vs car rollover w/life threatening injury. Reduce speed approaching area. Seek alt route — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 27, 2017

There are multiple life threatening injuries reported.

#CTtraffic UPDATE: I91 sb x24 Rocky Hill closed for TT vs car rollover 2 w/life threatening injury. Traffic DIVERTING off x24. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 27, 2017

Police are asking motorists to reduce speed as they approach the area or to seek an alternate route, if possible. Traffic is being diverted off exit 24.