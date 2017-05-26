In The Bender Kitchen: Two Veteran chefs Seth Chiado and Lonnie Laoretti cook Chowderwich

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two award winning chefs from the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton cook Chowderwich.

Culinary Specialist First Class Seth Chiado and Culinary Specialist First Class Lonnie Laoretti have close to a decade in the U.S. Navy food service and even started their own catering business company called Seacoast Prime.

They are hosting a spot at Sailfest in New London on Saturday, July 8th and Sunday, July 9th. Here’s their recipe and instructions to their Chowderwich:

Ingredients:

1 cup small Yukon gold potatoes, diced (peeling optional)

½ cup oz. shucked clams with juice (about 24 clams, save clam juice for use in soup)

4 to 6 slices of bacon (about ¼ pound) chopped

1 cup yellow onions, diced

½ cup celery, diced

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

2 large French baguettes

6 oz. Summer Sausage or other dry sausage (sliced thin)

4 oz. smoked salmon

4 oz. lump crab meat

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

1 tablespoon butter (room temperature)

¼ cup green onions, thinly sliced

Cilantro, minced for garnish

Directions:

In a separate pan, simmer potatoes in clam juice covered, add water if necessary to cover potatoes, you want the potatoes to be soft but not mushy.

Begin by rendering the bacon slowly over medium heat in a large stock or soup pot.

Once the bacon is crispy remove from pot and save for later.

Sauté the onions and celery in the remaining bacon fat until translucent.

Add potatoes and about ½ cup of the clam juice to soup.

Bring to a low simmer and add milk and heavy cream. Do not allow to boil after this point.

Let soup simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

While soup simmers, hollow out the bread. Line the inside of the bread with thin slices of the sausage.

Add clams, smoked salmon, crab, and saved bacon to the soup.

Continue heating until seafood is hot.

Remove from heat and add cheese if using.

Lastly, blend in butter.

Soup is now ready to ladle into bread.

Garnish with green onions and cilantro.