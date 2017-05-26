Judge wants accounting from man accused in wife’s killing

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut probate judge has given a man charged with killing his wife 60 days to detail what he did with her finances in the 17 months since her death.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2qrSX4x ) Probate Judge James Purnell issued the order to Richard Dabate (DAH’-bayt) on Friday.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with the killing of 39-year-old Connie Dabate two days before Christmas 2015.

The judge also formally removed Dabate as executor of his wife’s estate, replacing him with her sister.

Dabate told investigators a masked man shot his wife and tied him up. But police said evidence contradicted Dabate’s story, including information from his wife’s Fitbit that showed she was moving around an hour after her husband said she was shot.