Memorial Day events to be held in New Haven, West Haven

NEW HAVEN & WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Memorial Day weekend, many communities are remembering those who died serving our country, including West Haven and New Haven.

There are about 2,500 bricks at the Veterans Walk of Honor at Bradley Point Park in West Haven. Each brick honors someone who served our country. Families buy them as a remembrance of a loved one.

“It means a lot to them, and you see them throughout the year coming down, cleaning the area off,” said West Haven Mayor Edward O’ Brien.

On Saturday about 100 more bricks will be dedicated in a ceremony. This is the tenth phase of the brick Veterans Walk of Honor. The ceremony will bring the community together at 5 p.m.

“I think it’s important, especially in this beautiful park that we have here, to honor our veterans,” O’Brien said.

There will be two ceremonies held in New Haven on Sunday. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive. A second ceremony will be held at the World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green at 3 p.m. A free concert will follow at 5 p.m. at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University.

“If you were in attendance, you would probably have the hair on the back of your neck stand out when we play the Armed Forces Medley,” said Bob Fodero, Chairman of the Memorial Day Activities in New Haven. “It’s the one time that we have to pay tribute to them and not only to those people who were killed in the war, but the families that were left behind.”

The Veterans Walk of Honor will also be getting new signs this Memorial Day weekend.