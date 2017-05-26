Meriden man sentenced for role in drug trafficking ring

MERDIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has been sentenced to 37 months in Federal prison for distributing crack cocaine. 32-year-old Julius Nelson had been convicted for his role in a drug trafficking ring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from joint law enforcement investigation headed by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and the Hartford Police Department that targeted a drug trafficking organization operating in Hartford’s North End that was distributing crack and powder cocaine.

The investigation revealed that David Gil-Grande, of Manchester, received shipments of cocaine, hidden in sealed coffee cans, from Puerto Rico. He then supplied the cocaine to Anthony Shelton, also known as “Pretty,” and others, who converted much of the cocaine into crack and distributed both forms of the drug in the area of Barbour Street in Hartford. Shelton supplied crack to Nelson who then sold the drug to his own customers.

Twenty individuals were charged as a result of the investigation.

Gil-Grande and Shelton have pleaded guilty to related charges. On January 31, 2017, Gil-Grande was sentenced to 70 months of imprisonment. Shelton awaits sentencing.