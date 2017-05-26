Motorist found passed out behind the wheel in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in a pickup truck was passed out behind the wheel on Main Street in Willimantic on Thursday night.

Responding officers approached the man who was unresponsive and had a blood-soaked towel wrapped around his arm. Police used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Willimantic City Fire and Rescue crews arrived shortly thereafter to transport the man to Windham Hospital.

Initial information revealed the man apparently injured himself while working on a home improvement project and had attempted to drive himself to the hospital.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

