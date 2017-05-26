Muhammed Ali Arrested For Car Burglary

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man named Muhammed Ali in connection with a car burglary.

That’s not a typo. His name is actually Muhammed Ali, but this Ali is only 18-year-old, and is from Bloomfield. Police arrested Ali on May 25.

According to South Windsor police, the arrest stems from a car burglary back in January on Benedict Drive. Ali is charged with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

South Windsor police say they caught Ali after getting information from Windsor police, who had arrested suspects for car burglaries in their town.