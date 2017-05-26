Nathan’s and Curtis beef hot dogs recalled

By Published:
(Photo: FDA.gov)

(CNN) — If you plan to grill out this holiday weekend, check your hot dogs to make sure they are not on a recall list.

John Morrell and Co., a Cincinnati firm that makes Nathan’s and Curtis beef franks among others, is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dogs. The dogs may be contaminated with metal, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recalled packages include 14-ounce sealed film packages of Nathan’s 8 Skinless Beef Franks with a use-by date of August 19, 2017, and 16-ounce sealed film packages of Curtis Beef Master franks with a use-by date of June 15, 2017. Check the side of the package and look for “EST. 296.”
The hot dogs were shipped to stores throughout the country.
There have been three complaints about metal objects in the beef franks but no reports of injuries or illnesses related to the products. If you have a recalled package, throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them.
If you’ve got a question about the recall, call John Morrell and Co. at 1-877-933-4625.

