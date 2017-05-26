Nathan’s and Curtis beef hot dogs recalled

The recalled packages include 14-ounce sealed film packages of Nathan’s 8 Skinless Beef Franks with a use-by date of August 19, 2017, and 16-ounce sealed film packages of Curtis Beef Master franks with a use-by date of June 15, 2017. Check the side of the package and look for “EST. 296.”

There have been three complaints about metal objects in the beef franks but no reports of injuries or illnesses related to the products. If you have a recalled package, throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them.