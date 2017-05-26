New Fairfield man charged in homicide investigation

Related Coverage Suspect in suspicious New Fairfield death found camping out in Union

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Fairfield man is facing a list of charges in connection with a homicide on Candlewood Road earlier this month.

Steven Flood, 32, of New Fairfield, was arrested Friday. He is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated sexual assault, and larceny, in connection with the death of a 55-year-old New Fairfield woman.

Connecticut State Police were called to a quiet beach-side community in New Fairfield on May 2nd where they discovered a woman’s body. Investigators ruled the death “suspicious” in nature due to the “manner in which she was found and injuries noted to her body.”

Flood was found by police camping in the woods in Union earlier this month. Authorities visited multiple residences while attempting to track him down.

Flood is currently being held in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.