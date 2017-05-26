New London Police officers play dodge ball game with eighth graders

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There was some intense competition in the Benny Dover Jackson Middle School gym on Friday afternoon.

Several eighth graders joined New London Police in a friendly game of dodge ball.

It’s part of the police department’s “Building Bridges” effort with the community.

Students were pretty pumped before the game.

“I hope it’s not that tough, though. I’m not trying to get hurt.” “You’re not trying to hurt them, right?” “No.”

“It will be a little different because i’m used to playing with kids my own age.”

“My strategy for this game is put your head in the game and try your best and have fun.”

To keep things fair, each team was made up of both students and officers.